Gujarat: 19-yr-old who ‘hanged himself’ in lock-up cremated, no FIR yet

People protest outside Kagdapith police station in Ahmedabad on Tuesday after a 19-year-old man hanged himself inside the lock-up Monday night. (Express) People protest outside Kagdapith police station in Ahmedabad on Tuesday after a 19-year-old man hanged himself inside the lock-up Monday night. (Express)

Two days after a 19-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide inside the lock-up of a police station, he was cremated in Raipur area of old Ahmedabad on Wednesday in the presence of dozens of people, even as police declined to lodge an FIR in the case.

Jigar alias Jignesh Solanki, a resident of Hiralal ki Chhali behind Big Bazar showroom, was employed as a pantry staffer at a shop. On Monday around 9 pm, he was arrested by a police team and brought to Kagdapith police station under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Preventive arrest) for allegedly “fighting” with an unidentified woman who had called the emergency number. Hardly an hour after he was put in a lock-up, the victim used a piece of cloth to hang himself.

A CCTV footage released by the police, which was fast forwarded, purportedly shows the victim trying to commit suicide by hanging from the iron grills of the lock-up room thrice. However, there were very few police personnel available at the police station as the majority of the force was deployed for the visit of US President Donald Trump, police said.

On Tuesday, over 200 protesters surrounded the police station and blocked the main road, demanding action against the policemen who allegedly tortured him and drove him to the extreme step.

“We have not lodged any FIR in the case and have filed an accidental death summary report. The preliminary postmortem report has shown the cause of death as asphyxiation due to hanging. We are probing the case as of now,” said UD Jadeja, senior police inspector and in charge at Kagdapith police station. Jadeja himself was not present at the police station at the time of the incident.

On Wednesday, the victim was cremated by family members in Raipur area. “We received the body yesterday after the post mortem was completed. We cremated him in an electric crematorium on Wednesday afternoon after the completion of the rituals,” said Kishore Solanki, a relative of the victim.

The victim’s family has insisted that their son was tortured by the police. “My son had no criminal record but he was picked by the police and tortured. We demand action against those who tortured him and also against those who failed to save him,” said Jashuben Solanki, mother of Jigar.

