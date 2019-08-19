19-year-old student gang-raped, looted in Gujarat

A 19-year-old undergraduate student was allegedly gang-raped by three men on Sunday morning after they beat up her former boyfriend who allegedly abducted her.

According to police, the woman was on her way to the bus stand when she was approached by her 22-year-old former lover who forcibly took her to an isolated place on his bike, to convince her to marry him.

At the isolated spot in the jungle, close to the Dahod-Godhra highway, the two were followed by three men — Manubhai Palash (39), Surlabh Mavi (40) and Sailesh Damor (35) — who tied up and thrashed the man and gang-raped the girl. The three accused also looted the couple of their valuables, including cash, a nose-ring and an earring of the girl.

Based on the survivor’s complaint, the police booked the woman’s former boyfriend under IPC section 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) and the other three accused under IPC sections 376 D (Gang rape), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 114 (abettor present) and 392 (punishment for robbery).

Palash, Mavi and Damor have more than five cases of loot against them at various police stations in Dahod and have served jail terms for it, the police said.

“After the girl reported to the police station, we sent her for a medical examination. We went to the crime spot with the man who was with her. The three accused were still in the peripheral areas and after he identified them, we nabbed them immediately. Palash is a notorious criminal who has served jail terms in many cases of loot and the others have similar background. They work as a gang and target people in isolated areas, and usually beat and loot them and leave them at the spot. But there have been no cases of rape or gang rape against them in the past, this is a first,” said the investigating officer of the case.