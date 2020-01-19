19-year-old found hanging from tree: Gujarat DGP transfers Dalit woman’s ‘rape, murder’ case to CID

The arrested are in eight days police custody. (Representational Image) The arrested are in eight days police custody. (Representational Image)

Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) has set up a Special Investigation team (SIT) and tra-nsferred the investigations into the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) – Crime.

DGP Shivanand Jha also suspended police inspector NK Rabari who was accused of delaying the registration of complaint by the woman’s relatives when she went missing. He was transferred from Modasa town police station to Isari police station in the district on January 12.

The three-member SIT headed by DIG Gautam Parmar will also probe allegations against the police officers of derailing the probe and delaying the registration of the complaint.

The woman’s body was found hanging from a tree on January 5, within days after she went missing. Family of the deceased alleged that the woman was kidnapped, gang-raped and murdered by four accused persons, of which three have been arrested. The fourth accused is still on the run. All the four have been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocity) Act.

The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint lodged by a family member of the woman. In the FIR, the complainant alleged that town police inspector Rabari did not act on a complaint that the woman went missing on January 3. The FIR states that Rabari had told the family that their daughter had married a man of her community and that Rabari would produce her along with a marriage certificate.

However, on January 5, her body was found hanging from a tree in a village of Modasa.

Police registered an FIR in the case against four men after Dalits from the region had protested in big numbers outside Modasa Rural police station.

