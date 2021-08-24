19 new police stations, eight new outposts to come up in Gujarat

The Gujarat government has decided to open 19 new police stations and eight police outposts across the state, state Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said on Monday.

“For the safety and security of people and to strengthen law and order, new police stations are being sanctioned in the Gujarat Police system. In that regard, the state government has decided to introduce 19 new police stations of police inspector (PI) and Police Sub Inspector (PSI) ranks in five districts of the state. Additionally, six police stations in three districts are being upgraded from PSI to PI rank and three new outposts in two districts have been sanctioned,” the statement said.

The new 19 police stations will be at Vesu, Saroli, Pal, Althan and Uttran in Surat city; Anaval, Madhi and Zankhvav in Surat rural; Akota, Kapurai, Kumbharwada and Atladra in Vadodara; Umargam in Valsad; Jetpur, Udyognagar, Dhoraji and Gondal City B division in Rajkot rural; and Panoli and Zaghadia GIDC in Bharuch. Additionally, the Tintoi outpost in Aravalli will be upgraded to a new police station of PI rank, a statement released by Jadeja’s office said.

Additionally, Valsad rural, Pardi and Dungra police stations in Valsad; Vijalpore police station in Navsari; and Palanpur and Amirgadh police stations in Banaskantha will be upgraded from PSI rank to PI rank, the statement said.

For these new police stations and outposts, 1,401 new posts of police officers and personnel have been sanctioned at a budget of Rs 47.18 crore. This money will also be used for the upgradation of police stations/outposts.