scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

19 huts gutted in Ahmedabad cylinder blast

The situation was brought under control in one hour 16 minutes. No injuries or casualties have been reported," said Om Jadeja, Divisional Fire Officer, Ahmedabad.

"The incident happened at 3:50 am, when about 19 huts caught fire due to blasts in six LPG cylinders kept in the huts. The blast occured due to overheating of the cylinders. The situation was brought under control in one hour 16 minutes. No injuries or casualties have been reported," said Om Jadeja, Divisional Fire Officer, Ahmedabad.

Nineteen huts caught fire in a slum pocket of Chandola Lake in Ahmedabad following an LPG cylinder blast in the wee hours of Wednesday. No injuries or casualties were reported in the accident, said Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services officials.

“The incident happened at 3:50 am, when about 19 huts caught fire due to blasts in six LPG cylinders kept in the huts. The blast occured due to overheating of the cylinders. The situation was brought under control in one hour 16 minutes. No injuries or casualties have been reported,” said Om Jadeja, Divisional Fire Officer, Ahmedabad.

More from Ahmedabad

“We were reported by both the public and police. The incident happened about two hours before we were informed. There are more than 300 huts in that area… Since we were informed late, there was water management issue while controlling the fire. We also had to carry out evacuation. But since there was not much traffic at that hour, the situation was brought successfully under control,” informed Jadeja.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...Premium
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...Premium
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 12:14:52 am
Next Story

Former Bhavnagar mayor joins AAP

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement