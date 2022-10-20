19 huts gutted in Ahmedabad cylinder blast

Nineteen huts caught fire in a slum pocket of Chandola Lake in Ahmedabad following an LPG cylinder blast in the wee hours of Wednesday. No injuries or casualties were reported in the accident, said Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services officials.

“The incident happened at 3:50 am, when about 19 huts caught fire due to blasts in six LPG cylinders kept in the huts. The blast occured due to overheating of the cylinders. The situation was brought under control in one hour 16 minutes. No injuries or casualties have been reported,” said Om Jadeja, Divisional Fire Officer, Ahmedabad.

“We were reported by both the public and police. The incident happened about two hours before we were informed. There are more than 300 huts in that area… Since we were informed late, there was water management issue while controlling the fire. We also had to carry out evacuation. But since there was not much traffic at that hour, the situation was brought successfully under control,” informed Jadeja.