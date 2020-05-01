19 held for taking part in a feast

However, a police team reached the spot and arrested all 19 people,” said Karanraj Vahela, Superintendent of Police, Morbi. (Representatioanl Photo) However, a police team reached the spot and arrested all 19 people,” said Karanraj Vahela, Superintendent of Police, Morbi. (Representatioanl Photo)

As many as 19 people were arrested by Morbi Police on Wednesday night for allegedly participating in a community feast, thereby violating norms of social distancing.

“We had received information that a community feast was being organised at Radhe Machine Tools factory premises on Panchasar road by the owner of the factory, Vishal Luhar. He had invited his friends, who are also owners and engineers in different factories in the area, for the dinner party. However, a police team reached the spot and arrested all 19 people,” said Karanraj Vahela, Superintendent of Police, Morbi.

The accused were held under Indian Penal Code Section 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant and 269 for negligent act likely to cause spread of an infectious disease.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad city police commissioner Ashish Bhatia said mounted police have been introduced in the walled city Ahmedabad, which is a hot spot area, for better lockdown implementation.

“A total of 22 horses have been introduced for night patrolling in the walled city area of Ahmedabad and it has bore positive results. The Cyber Crime Cell of Ahmedabad Police has also managed to block five malicious IDs on Facebook and five similar on Twitter,” said Bhatia.

Bhatia also said that a total of 116 police personnel are currently infected with COVID-19 and are admitted in the hospital.

“Today, Khadia police inspector P D Solanki was discharged from the hospital after he tested negative for COVID-19…,” said Bhatia.

