19 from Gujarat to be conferred with President’s Police Medal

As many as 19 officers of the Gujarat Police will be conferred with President’s Police Medal (PPM) and Police Medal (PM) on the occasion of Independence Day on Monday.

According to a statement released by the office of Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia, two officers will be conferred with PPM, while 17 others will be given PM on Monday.

The two officers to be conferred with PPM are Additional DGP Raju Bhargava, currently serving as the police commissioner of Rajkot city, and Prabhatsinh Chauhan, Intelligence Officer serving at ADGP Intelligence office in Gandhinagar.

The 17 other officers to be given PM are Ashok Yadav, Inspector General (IG) Bhavnagar range; MS Bharada, deputy inspector general (DIG) Godhra range; VR Malhotra, deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS); HA Patel, DySP, State Reserve Police (SRP) Group One Vadodara; RP Patel, DySP, SRP Group 21, Jamnagar; Sunil Nair, police sub-inspector (PSI), Ahmedabad Rural; YG Gadhvi, PSI Kutch; Mansinh Gohil PSI Commando Force Gandhinagar; Sharad Ugale PSI SRP Ahmedabad; Manoj Kumar Valand, PSI at ADGP Technical Services and State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB); assistant sub-inspectors Arun Kumar Patil, Dilipsinh Solanki and Narsinh Dabhi; head constable Bharatsinh Vaghela of Ahmedabad Crime Branch, and assistant intelligence officers with Gujarat Police Yunus Khan, Baluji Thakor and Mehul Kumar.