18,900 buildings under AMC without NOCs: Petitioner

The court remarked this to be a “disturbing feature.”

In a public interest litigation (PIL) moved by a Gujarat High Court (HC) advocate on enforcing fire safety measures in Gujarat, a division bench of the HC on Monday expressed its inclination to dispose of the matter soon, with directions if necessary. The same was, however, opposed by the advocate general, appearing for the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), who expressed his inclination to keep the matter pending for a while.

The petitioner, advocate Amit Panchal, who is appearing as party-in-person, pointed out that despite the festival of Diwali being around the corner, over 18,900 buildings under AMC limits remain without fire safety No Objection Certificates (NOCs). The court remarked this to be a “disturbing feature.”

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi submitted before the bench, “…We are determined to walk the extra mile, we have to do a lot of things (with respect to effective fire safety measures)… So long as this petition is pending, under that pressure…we will be able to do everything.”

In the proceedings that were live-streamed on YouTube – a first for courtroom proceedings – the bench led by Chief Justice Vikram Nath opined that sufficient opportunities had been given to the state government as well as the AMC to respond to the contentions raised in the PIL.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.