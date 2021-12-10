186 packages with drugs seized from smuggling group in 3 years: Ahmedabad Police

Days after police busted a narcotics smuggling network of high-potency marijuana from the US and Canada to Ahmedabad, the investigation has revealed that the accused group had around 186 courier packages seized by customs officials in India in the past three years.

The Ahmedabad Rural Police had arrested two persons — Vandit Patel and Parth Sharma — from the Bopal area on November 16 with over 1 kg of hybrid ganja, American Charas, psychotropic magic mushrooms and Shetter — all allegedly imported from the US and Canada — through courier delivery using Dark Web.

The investigation later revealed a major drug-trafficking racket in which the accused had allegedly managed to smuggle over 100 kg of narcotics, including cocaine, MDMA and other high potency drugs in Ahmedabad and other cities of Gujarat since 2019. To date, the police have arrested four accused in the matter.

According to the police, the modus operandi of the accused gang was to contact international drug dealers through Dark Web to order the drug consignments, the payment of which was done in advance cryptocurrency through hawala channels. The drugs arrived in packages delivered at various addresses in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Kheda, Mehsana, Amreli, Vyara, Valsad and Jaipur in Rajasthan from the US and Canada through air cargo. Later, the gang used to sell narcotics to niche customers in Ahmedabad at exorbitant rates.

“It has come to light that at least 186 courier packages ordered by the accused were intercepted and seized by the customs officials over suspicions of carrying narcotics in the past three years. The couriers were ordered at over 160 addresses in different cities. The couriers seized by the customs majorly contain Ganja, MDMA, methamphetamine, psychotropic substances and the total weight of the packages is around 32 kg. We have approached the court regarding the seizure of the packages from the customs department for further investigation in the case,” said a police official.