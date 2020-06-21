183 packets of hashish found floating in Jakhau waters in Kutch

The value of seized hashish could run up to lakhs of rupees. (Representational image) The value of seized hashish could run up to lakhs of rupees. (Representational image)

West Kutch Police have found as many as 183 packets of hashish floating near the shore of Jakhau waters under Abdasa taluka of Kutch as of Sunday evening.

According to officials, the packets containing narcotics were first discovered by a police patrolling team on June 20 at the waters near Sindhodi of Jakhau, after which an alert was sent to senior officials.

“Our teams conduct patrolling of the sea on a daily basis and yesterday evening, a few packets were found floating on the water near Sindhodi. After it was found that the packets contained hashish, additional teams were called in and a search operation was continued for the entire night and Sunday. Till now, we have confiscated 183 packets of hashish and the operation is ongoing,” said Sourabh Tolumbia, Superintendent of Police, Kutch West.

According to police, the estimated weight of the total hashish is yet to be ascertained and its value could run up to lakhs of rupees. Hashish or hash is a psychotropic drug made from the cannabis plant. It is often used for recreational, medicinal and industrial purposes. However, its use, sale, and purchase without valid license is prohibited under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Following the discovery of the contraband, police have not ruled out the possibility of smuggling across the sea border.

“After the seizure operation is complete, an investigation will be launched to find out the source of the drugs. We have also alerted other agencies,” said Tolumbia.

