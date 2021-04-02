Ahmedabad: 18-year-old woman, father booked for abetting man’s suicide

On Thursday night, dozens of local residents, mostly hailing from Tamil Nadu, organised a protest outside Sabarmati police station after which the police registered a case against Puja and her father.

An 18-year-old woman and her father for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 18-year-old man who allegedly took the extreme step at their residence in Chharanagar of Ahmedabad, police said on Friday.

According to the police, around 6:30 pm on March 31, Selva Kumar Arunachalam, a resident of Kaligam in Sabarmati of Ahmedabad, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a room of the house of Puja Kori and her father, Kishor Kori, in Charranagar.

Selva Kumar’s family members alleged that the woman and her father allegedly instigated the youth to take the extreme step. Selva was employed with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and was in a relationship with Puja for the past two years, they claimed.

“On March 31 evening, my son went to Pujas house to talk to her father about marriage. However, I was told later that my son committed suicide at their residence. I came to know later that Selva had a fight with Puja’s father and the latter, along with his daughter, instigated my son to take the extreme step and did not intervene to save him,” alleged Nallnagam Arunachalam, father of Selva Kumar.

“Based on the fact that the body was found in their house and a complaint by the victim’s father, we filed a case under IPC 306 for abetting suicide and 114 for abettor present when offence committed. No arrest has been made yet,” said an officer at Sabarmati police station.