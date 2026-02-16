18 schools evacuated in Vadodara after coordinated bomb blast threat

Senior police officers said the email received at around 7 am in most schools on Monday, threatened that the bombs would go off at 1.11 pm.

More than 18 schools in Vadodara city and district received emails threatening simultaneous bomb blasts Monday morning, prompting the police to conduct checks on campuses.

According to the police, 14 schools in Vadodara city and at least four schools in the Vadodara district police jurisdiction received a facsimile email just as their sessions began.

In Vadodara, DR Amin School, Urmi School, Nalanda School, Baroda High School in Bagikhana, Navyug School, Jeevan Sadhna, Shanen School, Bright Day School, Atmiya Vidyalaya, Don Bosco Makarpura, Billabong, Auxilium Convent, Zenith School, American School, as well as Green Valley School, GPS and AWS Dabhoi received the bomb threats.