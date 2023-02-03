18 arrested so far Junior clerk exam paper leak: Gujarat ATS nabs 2 from Kolkata

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad Friday nabbed two more people from Kolkata who were allegedly involved in the recent junior clerk exam paper leak, taking the total number of those arrested to 18.

According to a highly placed source in the Gujarat ATS, Nishikant Sinha and Sumit Rajput, who had escaped after the scam was exposed, were caught from Kolkata. They are being taken to Vadodara to be presented in a local court.

The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) had postponed the recruitment examination for the post of junior clerks with the Gujarat government just hours before its commencement after the question paper leak.Earlier, 16 persons were arrested in connection with the case registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The 16 arrested include Pradeep Nayak, Ketan Barot, Bhaskar Chaudhary, Murari Kumar Paswan, Kamlesh Chaudhary, Mohammed Firoz Alam, Sarvesh Kumar, Mintu Kumar Rai, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhat Kumar, Aniket Bhatt, Raj Barot, Pranay Sharma, Hardik Sharma, Naresh Mohanty and Jeet Nayak.