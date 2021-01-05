170 Lok Rakshak Dal aspirants detained in Gandhinagar

. An offence will be lodged at sector 7 PS against them for violating social-distancing norms,” said a police officer at sector 7 PS.

As many as 150 Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) aspirants were detained in Gandhinagar on Monday after they assembled at the Central Vista garden to stage a protest demanding supernumerary posts in the recruitment process.

According to police, the agitators had not obtained permission to gather at the venue.

“We took the protestors to different police stations in sector 7, superintendent of police office and Dahegam PS where they were kept till evening. An offence will be lodged at sector 7 PS against them for violating social-distancing norms,” said a police officer at sector 7 PS.