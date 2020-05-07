17-year-old girl dies on board bus to Amreli from Surat

Health staff stamp hand of migrant with a direction of home-quarantine at an entry point to Amreli district on Thursday. (Express photo) Health staff stamp hand of migrant with a direction of home-quarantine at an entry point to Amreli district on Thursday. (Express photo)

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl died on board a bus bound for Amreli from Surat district as more than 2,300 people from Surat entered Amreli, the only district in Gujarat where not a single positive case of COVID-19 has been reported.

“The girl had some mental illness and she died in bus at Barwala in Botad district. However, her family concealed the fact and brought the body to Amreli. At Chavand checkpost, the entry point to Amreli, police were directed not to board buses coming from other districts for verification as a precautionary measure for them not coming in contact with people. Accordingly, policemen didn’t do physical verification of passengers on board the bus but directed passengers to alight by using a public address system,” Amreli District Collector Ayush Oak told The Indian Express.

“However, in the CCTV footage, the girl was not seen alighting the bus and the family didn’t inform authorities about the death neither at Barwala nor at Chavand checkpost. It was revealed only when the passengers were being taken to a facility quarantine in Savarkundla,” Oak added.

The collector said that the body of the teenager, who is a native of Likhala village of Savarkundla district, was taken to a government hospital in Amreli town for postmortem and her samples were likely to be sent for COVID-19 testing.

The collector said that by 9 pm on Thursday, 2,350 people returned to Amreli from districts like Surat and Ahmedabad where they had migrated for work. “We are expecting more than 6,000 people by tomorrow (Friday),” said Oak.

The district administration estimates that over 1.5 lakh people may return to their native places in Amreli district after the state government permitted inter-district movement on Monday. While people having symptoms are being sent to quarantine facilities, the rest are allowed to go to their home with a direction to remain in isolation at their homes itself. Health teams stationed at entry points of the district were stamping hands of the entrants with indelible ink with direction to remain home-quarantined.

