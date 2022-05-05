scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Ahmedabad

According to police, Tahir worked at a garment factory in Madhavpura and had studied till class 9.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 5, 2022 12:34:52 am
According to the police, Mohammad Tahir Sandhi alias Ayaan, a resident of Madhavpura of Ahmedabad, was allegedly stabbed to death by one Firoz Mistri alias Baba Golden near Gajrajni Chaali complex on the Mahakali Mandir road of Madhavpura around 9:30 pm on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Madhavpura area of Ahmedabad on Tuesday night over an old rivalry, police said.

According to the police, Mohammad Tahir Sandhi alias Ayaan, a resident of Madhavpura of Ahmedabad, was allegedly stabbed to death by one Firoz Mistri alias Baba Golden near Gajrajni Chaali complex on the Mahakali Mandir road of Madhavpura around 9:30 pm on Tuesday.

According to police, Tahir worked at a garment factory in Madhavpura and had studied till class 9.

“On Tuesday, on the occasion of Eid, we were celebrating outside the house. Around 10:15 pm, I got a call from one of my acquaintances that my younger brother has been stabbed by Firoz outside Gajrajni Chaali. Later, we took him to civil hospital where doctors declared him dead. Several eyewitnesses told me that they saw Firoz asking neighbours about my brother saying that he will kill him today,” said Mohammad Sajid, elder brother of the deceased.

Taking cognisance, police booked Firoz under IPC 302 for murder in an FIR at Madhavpura police station and he is absconding.

