17 private hospitals in Ahmedabad charged people covered under health scheme

In past two years, 17 private hospitals in Ahmedabad city and district, which are accredited to provide medical services under the Mukhyamantri Amrutam (MA) Yojana, have been found to be charging people holding the MA Card. This was revealed in a written reply by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel to a starred question by Congress MLA from Jamalpur constituency, Imran Khedawala in the Gujarat Assembly on Friday.

The reply added that the state government has taken action against those hospitals, while also recovering the money and returning it to the beneficiaries.

MA Yojana is a flagship health scheme of the Gujarat government, under which people below the poverty line avail medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year, for around 1700 diseases. As part of the scheme’s implementation, several private hospitals have been accredited to provide medical services across the state.