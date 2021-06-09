17 lakh under ESIC can avail Covid-19 relief scheme

The insured persons, who fulfill the eligibility conditions, and have died due to Covid-19, their dependants will be entitled to receive monthly payment which will be 90 per cent of average daily wages of the insured person during their life. (File)

Seventeen lakh insured persons in Gujarat under the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) can avail benefits of the “ESIC Covid-19 Relief Scheme” which is meant to address the fear and anxiety of workers about well-being of their family members due to increase in incidences of death due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To support the families of insured persons under the ESIC scheme, it has been decided that, all dependent family members of insured persons, who have been registered in the online portal of the ESIC prior to their diagnosis of Covid-19 disease and subsequent death due to the infection, will be entitled to receive the same benefits of monthly pension and in the same scale as received by the dependents of insured persons who die as a result of employment injury.

The insured persons, who fulfill the eligibility conditions, and have died due to Covid-19, their dependants will be entitled to receive monthly payment which will be 90 per cent of average daily wages of the insured person during their life.

As per the eligibility conditions, the deceased must have been registered on the ESIC online portal at least three months prior to the diagnosis of Covid-19 disease resulting in death. Secondly, the deceased must have been in employment on the date of diagnosis of Covid-19 disease and contribution for at least 70 days should have been paid or payable in respect of deceased during a period of maximum of one year immediately preceding the diagnosis of Covid-19 disease resulting in death, it added.