17 Hindu refugees from Pak granted Indian citizenship

Indian citizenship has been conferred to 17 Hindu refugees from Pakistan by Ahmedabad Collector Sandip Sagale, said an official release Saturday. The Collector also held a dialogue with the refugees.

The refugees, in turn, thanked the Ahmedabad district administration for showing expediency in granting them Indian citizenship. One of them was quoted as saying that they were experiencing “peace in India”.

As per the release, under the provisions of Citizenship Act, foreign nationals living in India for seven or more years get the citizenship after following due constitutional procedure.