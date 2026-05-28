17 Gir lions isolated, under experts’ care, CM Bhupendra Patel told

“The forest department is also conducting extensive surveillance of lions in the revenue areas of Amreli and Bhavnagar districts, with daily health status reports being compiled and reviewed..." officials present in the meeting informed the CM, as per the release.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday held a high-level review meeting in connection with the recent deaths of lion cubs in the Gir region, an official release stated.

“During the meeting, principal secretary (Forest and Environment) Vinod Rao informed the chief minister that four lion cub deaths have been reported from different locations in the Gir landscape. As a precautionary measure, around 17 lions from the affected areas have been isolated and are being closely monitored and cared for by forest officials and veterinary teams.”

As per the release, the CM was informed that intensive monitoring is being carried out for all lions within a 10-km radius of the Gir Gadhada and Babariya areas. So far, no symptoms of any other disease have been detected among the monitored lions. It may be noted that forest minister Arjun Modhwadia on Tuesday said two lion cubs had died of suspected infection caused by the Babesia parasite in Gir.