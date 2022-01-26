16,608 new Covid-19 cases, 28 deaths as active cases decline

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 16,608 new Covid-19 cases and 28 fatalities due to the infection even as the number of discharged patients exceeded the number of new infections, resulting in a decline in active cases in the state.

Ahmedabad recorded 10 fatalities and reported 5,386 new cases even as weekly TPR in the district went up to 35.87 per cent as of January 24.

The state has administered Covid-19 vaccine to around 25.27 lakh adolescents in the 15-18 age group of the 35 lakh eligible individuals. State immunisation officer Nayan Jani said that the state will now turn its focus in inoculating children who are not going to school in this age group, through door-to-door vaccination. This would include children who have dropped out of school as well as those who have been unable to attend physical classes.

Jani was speaking at an online media interaction organised by the UNICEF office of the Gujarat and Centre for Communication of Child rights in collaboration with the Gujarat information department.

“We have covered those students attending schools. Under the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ programme, we will go door-to-door to cover the 10 lakh remaining children. Last mile coverage is the toughest and we are yet to face that challenge in this age group… but we want to cover this at the earliest as our targets will increase when vaccination begins for children in lower age groups,” said Jani.

Jani added that there are an estimated 17 lakh persons in Gujarat who are eligible for the booster dose, while 10.06 lakh have received the dose as of Tuesday.

With around 1.02 lakh tests conducted on January 24 in the state, weekly test positivity rate (TPR) continues to be high, with TPR at Mehsana rising above 10 per cent, making it the 13th district in the state with weekly TPR at that level.

Mehsana reported 231 new cases on Tuesday and a death for the third consecutive day. Before the third wave, the district reported Covid fatalities in early June, 2021.

Vadodara reported 3,802 new cases, and two deaths in the city jurisdiction. With around 10,000 tests conducted each day, the district has the highest weekly TPR among all the 33 districts in the state, at over 37 per cent.

Surat, which recorded 3,900-odd cases each day on January 18 and 19, is reporting a dip with 1,466 new infections recorded on Tuesday. The district has also managed to keep its weekly TPR around 10 per cent although nearly 49 per cent of the tests conducted in a week in the district are rapid antigen tests and remaining 51 per cent are RT-PCR.

The district, however, reported five deaths. Surat has reported Covid deaths each day since January 17, with 34 patients succumbing to the infection in the past nine days.