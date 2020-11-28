1,607 Covid-19 cases in a day, 352 in Ahmedabad

At present, there are at least 256 micro containment zones in the city. (Representational)

The state recorded a new high with 1,607 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, of which 352 were reported from Ahmedabad city, along with 10 fatalities, while Surat followed with 299 cases.

The advocate general told the Gujarat High Court on Friday that seven government hospitals and 101 private hospitals in Ahmedabad have a combined bed capacity of 8,980 beds, which is a “manifold increase”.

About eight per cent of the total 642 ICU beds in private quota beds were available as of Friday morning. Maximum vacancy was in isolation beds, especially across Covid care centres in the city.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation added 28 micro-containment zones, while seven shops were sealed by the solid waste management team along with the police, after they were found to be violating social distancing norms and people were found without masks. The units included garment shops in Naranpura as well as two street food eateries at Nava Vadaj.

The violators shall be prosecuted under the Disqtser Management Act and appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A number of residential societies from Gota, Paldi and Vastral were declared part of micro-containment zones. At present, there are at least 256 micro containment zones in the city.

