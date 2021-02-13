Surat: 16-yr-old detained for eloping with girl, booked for rape

Police tried to trace the location of her mobile phone, which she was carrying while leaving home, and found it in a Bhavnagar village.

The Surat police on February 12 detained a 16-year-old boy who eloped with a girl to Bhavnagar. and booked him under various sections of the IPC, including charges of rape, and under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl in Surat had gone missing from her house on February 3. Her family lodged a missing complaint with the police.

Police tried to trace the location of her mobile phone, which she was carrying while leaving home, and found it in a Bhavnagar village.

Police reached the spot but could not find her. Police found, through her call data records, that she used to frequently call to a number, which was of the 16-year-old boy from Bhavnagar. Police called in this number and found that the girl went away with him. The duo returned to Surat on February 12.

Kapodara police inspector M K Gujjar said, “Both of them came in contact with each other on social media. On February 3, the boy came to Surat from Bhavnagar and told her to elope with him to get married. They ran away went the boy’s house, where his father told him to take the girl back to her house. The boy later started staying with the girl in a rented house in Bhavnagar. The duo has confessed to have had a physical relationship”

Police detained the boy and charged him under sections 363, 366, 376(3), of the IPC and sections 3(A), 4, 5 (L), 18 of the POCSO Act.

Police carried out medical examinations of the two minors and later handed over the girl to her mother. The boy was produced before a juvenile justice court, which sent him to children’s remand home in Surat.