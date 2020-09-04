16-year-old boy in Anand ‘dies by suicide’ after being scolded for playing PUBG

The Centre on Wednesday had banned 118 Chinese-linked mobile applications, including PUBG.

A 16-year-old boy from a village in Anand district allegedly died by suicide after his father scolded him for playing PUBG video game.

According to police, the incident occurred in a village under Umreth Taluka of Anand on August 31 when the boy, son of a school teacher, allegedly consumed pesticide kept at his house.

The victim was then rushed to Anand Civil Hospital and got immediate treatment. However he succumbed to death on August 1.

“The boy’s father has revealed that he had scolded him a few days ago for playing PUBG video game on his mobile phone all the time. On August 31, the father seized the cell phone of the boy to stop him from playing the game. The victim was distraught over it and he consumed pesticide to take the extreme step,” PK Sodha, officer in charge of Umreth police station said.

“The postmortem has been conducted and a case of accidental death lodged in the matter,” the officer added.

