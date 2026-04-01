16 held, 27 booked after rival groups clash over ‘overtaking’ of 2-wheelers

In the second FIR, the police arrested Karan Jadav, Chintan Goswami, Rohit Jadav, Anil Jadav, Sandeep Jadav, Kirit Jadav, Vishnu Jadav, Suresh Jadav, and Rakesh Jadav while Pruthvi Jadav, Yogesh Jadav, Pradeep Jadav and nearly ten others are yet to be arrested.

THE VADODARA city police on Tuesday booked 27 and arrested 16 persons for attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation after a clash between two rival groups late on Monday night in Vadodara’s Padamla village following an argument over “overtaking” of a motorcycle.

Following a combing operation and scanning of footage of the clash that took place late on Monday night, the Chhani police station in Vadodara city identified 27 accused and arrested 16 until late Tuesday evening, while also putting out a list of the others, who were still on the run. In two FIRs registered on the basis of cross complaints filed by the two groups, 27 identified persons and nearly 20 unidentified persons have been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).