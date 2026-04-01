16 held, 27 booked after rival groups clash over ‘overtaking’ of 2-wheelers
According to the police, the two groups are “arch rivals” in the area and around three days ago, a bitter argument occurred between two persons, identified only as Rakesh and Pruthvi, over the issue of “overtaking motorcycles”.
In the second FIR, the police arrested Karan Jadav, Chintan Goswami, Rohit Jadav, Anil Jadav, Sandeep Jadav, Kirit Jadav, Vishnu Jadav, Suresh Jadav, and Rakesh Jadav while Pruthvi Jadav, Yogesh Jadav, Pradeep Jadav and nearly ten others are yet to be arrested.
THE VADODARA city police on Tuesday booked 27 and arrested 16 persons for attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation after a clash between two rival groups late on Monday night in Vadodara’s Padamla village following an argument over “overtaking” of a motorcycle.
Following a combing operation and scanning of footage of the clash that took place late on Monday night, the Chhani police station in Vadodara city identified 27 accused and arrested 16 until late Tuesday evening, while also putting out a list of the others, who were still on the run. In two FIRs registered on the basis of cross complaints filed by the two groups, 27 identified persons and nearly 20 unidentified persons have been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
According to the police, the two groups are “arch rivals” in the area and around three days ago, a bitter argument occurred between two persons, identified only as Rakesh and Pruthvi, over the issue of “overtaking motorcycles”. This escalated into a major clash on Monday evening. As the two groups clashed and pelted stones, vandalism was witnessed causing momentary panic in the area. A police team reached the spot to control the situation and also sent two injured persons to the SSG hospital. Police said a total of four persons were injured in the clash – two were admitted at a private hospital.
On Tuesday evening, Chhani police station said it had arrested seven persons in the first FIR lodged against one group and nine persons in the second FIR lodged as part of a cross complaint. The accused have been booked under BNS Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191(2)(rioting), 191(3) (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 125(A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt). In the first FIR, the 15 identified accused and ten others have also been booked under BNS Section 324(4) (mischief causing loss or damage to the amount of Rs 20,000 and more but less than one lakh rupees).
The arrested accused in the first FIR include Karan Parmar, Sanjay Parmar, Mehul Parmar, Pravin Padhiyar, Hitesh Padhiyar, Alpesh Chauhan and Jaydeep Parmar while Rakesh alias Popu Parmar, Vikram Gohil, Balwant Parmar, Rajveer Parmar, Mitesh Ravjibhai, Hardik Parmar, Piyush Chavda, one unidentified accused and a group of around ten others are yet to be arrested.
In the second FIR, the police arrested Karan Jadav, Chintan Goswami, Rohit Jadav, Anil Jadav, Sandeep Jadav, Kirit Jadav, Vishnu Jadav, Suresh Jadav, and Rakesh Jadav while Pruthvi Jadav, Yogesh Jadav, Pradeep Jadav and nearly ten others are yet to be arrested.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More