16 Ahmedabad schools evacuated after bomb threat emails spark panic ahead of Republic Day

At least 16 schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district on Friday received bomb threat emails, prompting evacuations and thorough checks of the premises by the police. Twelve of these schools are located within the city, while four fall under the jurisdiction of the Ahmedabad Rural Police, officials said.
Senior officials have confirmed that no suspicious objects were found on the premises of these schools following checks conducted by the Special Operations Group, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and the Dog Squad.
The Cybercrime wings in both jurisdictions will further investigate the source of the emails, the police said.
In the city, the schools that received threats and were evacuated as a precaution include Sant Kabir School in Navrangpura, St Xavier’s School in Naranpura, Vidyanagar School in Naranpura, JV High School in Naroda, Libra School in Sarkhej, Turf School in Naranpura, Kerala Samaj English Medium School in Isanpur, Break School in Satellite, Divine Child School in Vasna, and three branches of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Shahibaug, Vastrapur, and the Airport area, confirmed Rahul Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Operations Group (SOG).
The schools under the jurisdiction of the Rural police that received the threat included DPS Bopal, Tulip International School in Bopal, Apple Global School in Sanand, and PM Shree School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, confirmed Superintendent of Police (SP) Om Prakash Jat.
A similar bomb threat was reported at 30 schools on December 17, 2025, which was later revealed to be a hoax. Of those 30 schools, 17 were in the jurisdiction of Ahmedabad City Police, seven under Ahmedabad Rural Police, and six in the Gandhinagar district.
