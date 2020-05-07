1,550 Gujaratis stranded overseas to be brought back: Govt

The Vijay Rupani-led government has appointed secretary (Tourism), Mamta Verma as a nodal officer to coordinate and supervise the incoming international flights and the quarantine facilities for the inbound passengers. (File) The Vijay Rupani-led government has appointed secretary (Tourism), Mamta Verma as a nodal officer to coordinate and supervise the incoming international flights and the quarantine facilities for the inbound passengers. (File)

A total of 1,550 Gujaratis stranded in five countries, including the United States and England, will be brought back to Ahmedabad in the first phase beginning Thursday.

“The first flight carrying 250 passengers from Philippines will be landing in Ahmedabad on May 7,” said Ashwani Kumar, secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Wednesday.

On May 8, one flight from the US carrying 300 passengers and on May 9 another flight from Singapore carrying 250 passengers will reach Ahmedabad. Similarly, three more flights — from the United States (300 passengers), United Kingdom (250 passengers) and Kuwait (200 passengers) — will be coming to Ahmedabad on consecutive days.

“The cost of the tickets will be borne by the passengers,” Kumar added. The state government has appointed secretary (Tourism), Mamta Verma as a nodal officer to coordinate and supervise the incoming international flights and the quarantine facilities for the inbound passengers.

