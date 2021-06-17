154 kg marijuana seized, five held in Ahmedabad

June 17, 2021 1:40:45 am
Police seized 154 kilograms of marijuana and arrested five persons in an operation on the outskirts of Ahmedabad Tuesday.
According to police, a team of Special Operations Group (SOG), Ahmedabad rural, arrested Amit Vaghela (26), a resident of Chekhla village in Sanand taluka of Ahmedabad, and four from Bhilwara in Rajasthan — Deepak Somani (24), Parasmal Gujjar (25), Govind Joshi (23) and Raju Mali (32).
“We received a tip-off that a four-member group from Rajasthan has been smuggling marijuana into Gujarat and storing the consignment in a fodder storage facility of farmer Amit Vaghela in Chekhla village. After raid, we found 154 kilograms of ganja stored in one room in his farm along with a vehicle used for smuggling the narcotics,” said a police officer.
All accused were booked under sections of the NDPS Act.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-