154 kg marijuana seized, five held in Ahmedabad

Police seized 154 kilograms of marijuana and arrested five persons in an operation on the outskirts of Ahmedabad Tuesday.

According to police, a team of Special Operations Group (SOG), Ahmedabad rural, arrested Amit Vaghela (26), a resident of Chekhla village in Sanand taluka of Ahmedabad, and four from Bhilwara in Rajasthan — Deepak Somani (24), Parasmal Gujjar (25), Govind Joshi (23) and Raju Mali (32).

“We received a tip-off that a four-member group from Rajasthan has been smuggling marijuana into Gujarat and storing the consignment in a fodder storage facility of farmer Amit Vaghela in Chekhla village. After raid, we found 154 kilograms of ganja stored in one room in his farm along with a vehicle used for smuggling the narcotics,” said a police officer.

All accused were booked under sections of the NDPS Act.