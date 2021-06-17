scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Latest news

154 kg marijuana seized, five held in Ahmedabad

According to police, a team of Special Operations Group (SOG), Ahmedabad rural, arrested Amit Vaghela (26), a resident of Chekhla village in Sanand taluka of Ahmedabad, and four from Bhilwara in Rajasthan — Deepak Somani (24), Parasmal Gujjar (25), Govind Joshi (23) and Raju Mali (32).

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 17, 2021 1:40:45 am
All accused were booked under sections of the NDPS Act.

Police seized 154 kilograms of marijuana and arrested five persons in an operation on the outskirts of Ahmedabad Tuesday.

According to police, a team of Special Operations Group (SOG), Ahmedabad rural, arrested Amit Vaghela (26), a resident of Chekhla village in Sanand taluka of Ahmedabad, and four from Bhilwara in Rajasthan — Deepak Somani (24), Parasmal Gujjar (25), Govind Joshi (23) and Raju Mali (32).

“We received a tip-off that a four-member group from Rajasthan has been smuggling marijuana into Gujarat and storing the consignment in a fodder storage facility of farmer Amit Vaghela in Chekhla village. After raid, we found 154 kilograms of ganja stored in one room in his farm along with a vehicle used for smuggling the narcotics,” said a police officer.

Click here for more

All accused were booked under sections of the NDPS Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 16: Latest News

Advertisement