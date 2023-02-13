scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
151 new buses added to GSRTC fleet

The buses — 40 sleeper coaches and 111 luxury coaches — were bought at Rs 53 crore.

An official release stated that the new buses will make people’s journey more comfortable and convenient. (file)
151 new buses added to GSRTC fleet
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday symbolically dedicated 151 new buses of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), by handing over keys of two buses to its drivers in Gandhinagar.

The sleeper coaches are of orange and red colour, while the luxury coaches are white and blue, said a GSRTC official.

An official release stated that the new buses will make people’s journey more comfortable and convenient.

Minister of State for Transport Harsh Sanghavi, Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana, additional chief secretary (transport) MK Das and GSRTC Managing Director MA Gandhi were present.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 19:32 IST
