Gandhi Jayanti: Sabarmati inmates ring in celebrations with protest demanding land ownership

As the Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram gears up for the 150th birth anniversary of its founder Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday, a group of people, whose ancestors were inmates of the ashram with Gandhi, has started an indefinite hunger strike demanding the “ownership of the land where they have been living for over 100 years”.

The agitation is led by Dhimant Badhiya, caretaker of the Imam Manzil, a residential area within the wider ashram complex. Imam Saheb Abdul Kadir Bawzir, an associate of Gandhi, is said to have resided at the Imam Manzil, which is the site of the current protest.

According to Badhiya, around 200 families have been residing inside the ashram complex for the last 100 years, after their ancestors settled here with Gandhi as inmates.

However, following Gandhi’s assasination, the ashram was divided into several trusts including the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust, which manages the Gandhi Ashram and Harijan Ashram, among others.

“The trustees did not extend any benefits to the inmates. Their families pay property taxes but do not get any civic facilities from the municipality. We have been living in the ashram as tenants. This should end now. We should get the property title in our name,” Badhiya demanded.

Among other demands of the protesting inmates, is inclusion in the day-to-day functioning of the ashram. “Majority of the people living here belong to the scheduled castes. Yet we do not have any representatives in any of the trusts,” Badhiya said.

Meanwhile, police personnel are busy chalking out security plans for Tuesday’s celebration where Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his deputy Nitin Patel, Governor O P Kohli and parliamentarian Paresh Raval are expected to be in attendance. Yesteryear’s singer Anuradha Paudwal will sing bhajans at the event.

Among the arrangements for the celebrations, is a temporary tent which will be used as a green room. Pictures and promotional cut outs of schemes like Stand Up India, International Yoga Day, Aadhaar scheme, etc have been put up in the ashram along with pictures Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Museum building dedicated to life and works of Gandhi.

However, people associated with the ashram have objected to the arrangements saying, “The ashram has hosted national as well as international leaders. But the sanctity of the ashram was never tampered with.”

Kartikeya Sarabhai, one of the trustees of Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust said that the protest for ownership of land would amount to illegality as the land belongs to trust and not individuals.

He, however, clarified that the ashram is “open for dialogue and everything can be resolved”.

Reacting to objections regarding changes to the ashram, he said, “The serenity of the ashram is still intact.”

