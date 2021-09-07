1,500 people from Maharashtra screened at Valsad crossings

The Valsad district authorities have screened at least 1,500 people from Maharashtra for Covid-19 at the border since Sunday by setting up checkposts, district health officer said. No case was reported in the district since August 16.

As the number of Covid cases were high in Maharashtra and Kerala, the state government had sent an advisory to the Valsad district collector to screen people coming from the neighbouring state at the border.

According to Valsad district health officer Anil Patel, “Our teams at four check posts have been screening people at the border from Sunday. Only those travelling by vehicles are allowed to pass, after showing certificate of two doses of Covid vaccine and RT-PCR test report that is not older than 72 hours. On finding any variation in temperature, Rapid Antigen Test is conducted and RT-PCR tests are conducted on those with symptoms.”

The four teams with five members each, including two policemen, are deployed at in Dharampur, Kaprada, Vapi and Umargam that share borders with Maharashtra. The authorities are planning to increase the number of teams with increase in number of vehicles.

Adding that not a single positive case was found after screening over 1,500 people at four check posts, Patel said, “In Valsad district, of the 13.95 lakh people eligible for Covid vaccine, 10.71 lakh people have got the first dose and 3.23 lakh have got both the doses.”

Random screenings are also done on passengers coming by trains and buses from Maharashtra.

A large number of people come from other states for business and work purposes at Vapi GIDC, Umargam GIDC and Sarigam GIDC in Valsad.

Valsad district collector Kshripra Agre said, “The last Covid case in the district was reported on August 16. Since then, no new case has been reported. We have instructed our officials to strictly implement Covid protocols and have advised citizens not to gather in large numbers.”