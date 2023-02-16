scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

1,500 attend police event on bank loans held in Rajkot

Rajkot city police commissioner Raju Bhargav presided over the fair that was organised to facilitate a coordination among loan-seekers and banks, to save people from falling in traps of private money lenders who charge high interest rates.

Listen to this article
1,500 attend police event on bank loans held in Rajkot
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

As many as 1,500 people intending to avail bank loans attended a loan fair organised by Rajkot city police in the city on Wednesday.

Rajkot city police commissioner Raju Bhargav presided over the fair that was organised to facilitate a coordination among loan-seekers and banks, to save people from falling in traps of private money lenders who charge high interest rates.

Representatives of 13 banks and three government agencies were present at the fair to guide people on bank loans. As many as 120 women from Women’s Self Help Groups in 12 villages falling under the jurisdiction of Kuvadva Road police station were given Rs 18 lakh loans under various schemes of the government, an official release said.

More from Ahmedabad

The police commissioner also returned 40 phones that were stolen and recovered by police over the past three years to its owners. In all, police recovered 3,816 mobile phones during this period, the release added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 04:52 IST
Next Story

Gujarat Confidential: Lacking Clarity

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close