1,500 attend police event on bank loans held in Rajkot

As many as 1,500 people intending to avail bank loans attended a loan fair organised by Rajkot city police in the city on Wednesday.

Rajkot city police commissioner Raju Bhargav presided over the fair that was organised to facilitate a coordination among loan-seekers and banks, to save people from falling in traps of private money lenders who charge high interest rates.

Representatives of 13 banks and three government agencies were present at the fair to guide people on bank loans. As many as 120 women from Women’s Self Help Groups in 12 villages falling under the jurisdiction of Kuvadva Road police station were given Rs 18 lakh loans under various schemes of the government, an official release said.

The police commissioner also returned 40 phones that were stolen and recovered by police over the past three years to its owners. In all, police recovered 3,816 mobile phones during this period, the release added.