Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Gujarat: Come out, get treated without fear, appeal ministers as hooch tragedy toll rises to 42

"Investigation has revealed that only 50 litres of the chemical consignment had reached the victims through the retail distribution network which resulted in the deaths. We have also organised a special drive to crack down on bootleggers in every district," said Komar.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar |
Updated: July 28, 2022 2:18:03 am
Admitting that there is a sense of fear among people, Sanghavi said the victims found by police were admitted to hospital for immediate treatment.

The death toll in the Botad-Ahmedabad hooch tragedy rose to 42 with 32 deaths in Botad and 10 in Ahmedabad rural, Gujarat Police said Wednesday even as state ministers made an appeal to the victims to come out from “hiding” and “take treatment without fear”.

Speaking at a press conference in Gandhinagar, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order Narsimha Komar said, “The death toll has risen to 42 with 10 in Ahmedabad rural and 32 in Botad, while 97 are admitted to various hospitals. Three FIRs have been lodged in the case and we have arrested 15 persons, including the chief conspirator.”

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia were also present at the press conference. Several agencies such as the police, state monitoring cell, Gujarat ATS and Ahmedabad Crime Branch are jointly probing the incident.

“Investigation has revealed that only 50 litres of the chemical consignment had reached the victims through the retail distribution network which resulted in the deaths. We have also organised a special drive to crack down on bootleggers in every district,” said Komar.

Expressing “great pain” as a citizen and “sympathising” with the victims and families, Sanghavi said, “The staff of an Ahmedabad-based chemical company had stolen 600 litres of poisonous chemical and sold it in different villages in Botad. We have formed over 30 teams with 2,500 police personnel to conduct raids in villages and farmlands in Ahmedabad and Botad to look for possible victims.”

Admitting that there is a sense of fear among people to seek help, Sanghavi said the victims found by police were admitted to hospital for immediate treatment. “We also ensured that there were enough dialysis machines in these hospitals even as the patients increased,” said Sanghavi.

DGP Ashish Bhatia informed that a total of 600 litres of methanol chemical was stolen by the accused from a chemical packaging company in Ahmedabad district that made its way to the victims.

“Of the 600 litres stolen, police recovered more than 475 litres, and the remaining have been accounted for. Interrogation of the accused is going on. This year, we lodged 70,000 FIRs related to countrymade liquor and over 66,000 were arrested in these cases across the state. Liquor worth Rs 3.48 crore was seized this year,” said Bhatia, adding 15,512 offences related to IMFL were lodged across the state and IMFL worth Rs 85 crore was seized.

“We have arrested 314 bootleggers under the prevention of anti-social activities (PASA) Act,” he added.

State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, also the spokesperson of the Gujarat government, said the first priority of the government was to ensure medical treatment to those affected. Addressing mediapersons to brief about decisions taken at the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, he said, “Those who have consumed the intoxicant are being traced and taken (to hospitals) by health and police department… some people have fled even from there.”

“It is my request that nobody is required to fear (anything). Those (affected) are being treated… Some people have fled to farms, some people are hiding… it is not required. It is the priority (of the government) that they get treatment and do not die. And for that, the state government is doing door-to-door survey,” Vaghani added.

Vaghani also said that an inquiry panel of three officials is being headed by an IPS officer of “clean image”, Subhash Trivedi. He added that after the inquiry, action will be taken against the culprits.

