15 found using cellphone boosters in Surat, get BSNL’s warning notices

Officials of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) caught at least 15 people in the last two days from the Mahidharpura area in Surat for allegedly using mobile phone boosters at their homes and workplaces. They were issued warning notices against its use in the future.

According to officials, BSNL Surat received complaints of poor mobile network in the area and conducted a two-day drive to resolve the issue. During the drive, the officials, accompanied by police, used a Spectrum Analysis Device to find the location of these boosters.

The officials have seized the 15 boosters, all of different brands. On questioning, the BSNL officials said, the 15 customers claimed that they had purchased the devices from salesmen visiting the area. The customers have also told the officials that they were unaware that a license from the Department of Telecommunication is mandatory for the installation of such boosters.

Western Region in-charge of Wireless Monitoring Organisation, Mumbai, R K Nagayat said, “Customers facing network problems should complain to their service providers. Installation of such boosters is illegal. We have warned the users and if anybody is caught continuing the use they would be charged under Indian Telegraph Act 1885.”

According to officials, there are over a hundred other users of such mobile phone boosters in areas like Gopipura, Varachha, Salabatpura, Textile market area and Laskana in Surat city. General Manager of BSNL Surat, Arun Kumar said, “A mobile booster has open frequency, which captures the network of mobile towers in its range. This leads to poor network for others. We will carry out a surprise drive soon. Installation of such boosters is threat to national security.”

