15.20L already using PNG in Surat; 1,805 new commercial applications: GSPCL MD

Sources quoted Singh as saying that, at present, there was sufficient supply of essential commodities such as gas, petrol, diesel, and fertiliser in the state. (File)

Stating that the city had 15.20 lakh domestic piped natural gas (PNG) connections, Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd (GSPCL) Managing Director Avantika Singh stated that people applying for new connections by June 30 were eligible for a discount of Rs 500.

“There are 15.20 lakh domestic PNG (piped natural gas) connections in Surat city. The government is in constant coordination with oil and gas companies to ensure that they do not face any problems in obtaining a regular gas supply. In areas with gas lines, customers applying for new domestic PNG connection by June 30 will receive a Rs. 500 discounts. After the connection is installed, a Rs 500 credit will be applied to the bill,” Singh said.