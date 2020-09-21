1,407 fresh Covid cases, Gujarat tally crosses 1.23 L

The Tata CRISPR test is the world’s first diagnostic test to deploy a specially adapted Cas9 protein to successfully detect the virus causing Covid-19, it added. (Representational)

Gujarat reported 1,407 fresh cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths on Sunday. With this, the tally has reached 1,23,528 and a toll of 3,347.

Surat reported the highest number of cases in the state, 283, as well as deaths, five. The cases include 181 from urban areas and 102 from non-municipal areas. The total number of cases in Surat has reached 26,252 and 720 patients have succumbed to Covid-19 till date.

Surat was followed by Ahmedabad in the number of new cases reported on Sunday, at 183 cases. Among these, 161 were reported from the urban areas and 22 from the rural areas. The city also reported four deaths. This has taken the total number of cases in Ahmedabad to 33,942 and 1,782 deaths.

Rajkot reported 164 new cases on Sunday, including 104 from the urban areas and 60 from rural areas. Jamnagar reported 129 cases, while Bhavnagar reported three deaths, the highest in Saurashtra region.

Meanwhile, Bhavnagar reported 50 new cases and the tally here stands at 3,741 cases.

With 140 new cases on Sunday, Vadodara’s tally reached 10,570 total cases and 173 deaths till date.

Under Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) testing drive at Kalupur railway station, Covid-19 tests of 2,442 train passengers were conducted. Out of these, 42 tested positive, 23 patients were shifted to Railway’s Covid Care Centre at Sabarmati and 19 were home quarantined.

