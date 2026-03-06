1,401 kg of fake paneer recovered from Surat godown; ingredients worth Rs. 28.44 lakh seized

SOG sources said that 1,401 kilograms of fake paneer, kept in a freezer, was found along with machinery and weighing scales worth Rs. 25 lakhs, plastic bags for loose cheese, stickers of non-branded analogue paneer and a huge stock of acetic acid and palm oil.

Surat Special Operation Group sleuths have seized analogue paneer and other ingredients worth Rs. 28.44 lakh from a godown in Surat on Thursday. The unit was run by Maheshkumar Sharma, a native of Rajasthan and resident of Althan area in Surat city.

Acting on a tip-off, the SOG along with Food Safety Department officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation, carried out raids in a plot at the Bhidbhanjan Society in Pandesara and found a large stock of ready-to-eat and under-processed non-branded paneer.

After receiving approval from the Food Safety Department, the officials confirmed it is analogue paneer.

