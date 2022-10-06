scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

140 embrace Buddhism in Ahmedabad

The function was organised by Gujarat Buddhist Academy and people from districts like Ahmedabad, Panchmahals, Banaskantha, Vadodara etc. attended the same.

The event was held on the occasion of Dussehra festival which Buddhists celebrate as Ashoka Vijayadashmi.

Around 140 people from various districts Wednesday embraced Buddhism at a function in Majur Gam area near Kankaria lake in Ahmedabad city.

Prashant Mehta from Gujarat Buddhist Academy said that the function went off peacefully and that out of the total 140 people who embraced Buddhism, three were Brahmins and rest belonged to Scheduled Caste communities.

The event was held on the occasion of Dussehra festival which Buddhists celebrate as Ashoka Vijayadashmi.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 12:08:02 am
