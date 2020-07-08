14-year-old boy ‘molested’ at Covid care centre in Bhavnagar, case registered

According to the statement given by the teenager, when he was alone in one of the rooms at the centre, an unidentified person wearing a white shirt and a mask approached him identifying as a doctor and touched him inappropriately at his private parts. (Representaional) According to the statement given by the teenager, when he was alone in one of the rooms at the centre, an unidentified person wearing a white shirt and a mask approached him identifying as a doctor and touched him inappropriately at his private parts. (Representaional)

Police have booked an unidentified person for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old boy at a Covid care centre in Bhavnagar where his mother is admitted as a Covid-19 positive patient.

According to police, the incident occurred in one of the rooms of the Covid care centre for women patients in Bhavnagar city where a 36-year-old woman from Surat has been put in isolation in one of the rooms. Her 14-year-old son also stays with his mother at the same ward.

According to the statement given by the teenager, on the afternoon of July 4, when he was alone in one of the rooms at the centre, an unidentified person wearing a white shirt and a mask approached him identifying as a doctor and touched him inappropriately at his private parts.

“On July 1, my mother and I had booked an auto rickshaw to travel from our home in Surat to my grandfather’s house in Bhavnagar. However, during the journey, my mother contrived fever and I rushed her to a hospital in Bhavnagar by July 1 night. Next day, her Covid-19 test turned out to be positive and we were put in isolation in a room at the Covid care centre. On July 4 afternoon, my mother’s condition worsened and she was referred back to the hospital. As I was waiting alone in the room, an unidentified man entered and identified himself as a doctor. He said that he needs to check my pulse and in guise of that, he touched me inappropriately at several places. He then asked me to remove my clothes and sleep on the floor as per a medical process according to him and later, he forcibly lied upon me in that state. He then left the room stating that I require treatment,” said the boy in his complaint.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, an FIR has been lodged at Nilam Baug police station against an unidentified person under section 12 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“We have launched an investigation in the case but no one has been detained at this moment,” said MJ Qureshi, police sub inspector, Nilam Baug police station.

