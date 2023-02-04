14 tribal labourers from Gujarat’s Dang stuck in Maharashtra farm after contractor cheats them

As many as 14 tribal labourers from Gujarat’s Dang district, who went to work in an agricultural field in Satara district in Maharashtra but were not paid by the labour contractor, were allegedly held hostage by the farmer to finish the work, saying the labour contractor took Rs 7 lakh from him.

According to police, 14 labourers from Motamalunga village along Maharashtra border in Vaghai taluka of Dang district, went for sugarcane cutting work in the agricultural field of Yogesh Thengil in Tamkheda Pawarwadi village in Phaltan taluka of Satara district in November 2022.

Sources said that labour contractor Sunil Bagul who took Rs 7 lakh from Thengil and has gone underground without paying the labourers is a close aide of a senior BJP leader in the district, while the Maharashtra farmer, whom the labourers went to work for, is part of a sugarcane cooperative run by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders in Maharashtra.

After getting information that the labourers were held hostage, Motamalunga village leader Nagin Gavit went to Satara on or February 1, 2023, and tried to talk to the farmers but was allegedly prevented and threatened by Yogesh’s men.

On February 3, Gavit sought help from Dang superintendent of police Ravirajsinh Jadeja and shared the names of the missing labourers, following which deputy superintendent of police SG Patil launched an inquiry and contacted Satara police.

The labourers are Sunil Waghmare and wife Usha Waghmare, Madhubhai Waghmare, wife Monaben Waghmare and their three children Siluben, Pinibhai and Chandrakant, Bansi Soma Waghmare, wife Geetaben Waghmare and their two sons Mohan and Ronak, Prakash Soma Waghmare, wife Mohnaben Waghmare and their son Jigneshbhai.

Talking to The Indian Express, Gavit said, “These labourers had gone to work Tamkheda Pawarwadi village in November 2022 after labour contractor Sunil Bagul of Dang and his aide Govind Borale contacted them in Motamalunga village. Bagul collected cash Rs 7 lakh (Rs 50,000 per labour) from farmer Yogesh Thengil and left the labourers at the fields in Tamkheda. After they did not return, the illiterate family members were concerned.”

Adding that when he went to check about the labourers on February 1, he was not allowed to meet them, Gavit said, “I was even threatened by the local people. The farmers’ lobby in Tamkheda Pawarwadi village is politically strong, so I intimated Dang police for help.”

Dang DySP Patil said, “Satara police talked to the farm labourers who said that work was still pending in the fields.

They also said they don’t have money to travel back. The labour contractor who took money from the farmer did not pay them. We are looking for the labour contractor.”

Talking to The Indian Express, Chandra Waghmare (65), mother of Bansi Waghmare (38), said, “They have taken my son and his wife for labour work in November 2022, since then there is no news of them. My grandchildren are minors and there is no other source of income for us. I do odd jobs and earn a meager amount for food… I don’t get work on a daily basis. On some days, we beg in the village.”