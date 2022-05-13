14 state leaders in Udaipur to attend Cong’s chintan shivir

Ahead of the three day ‘Chintan Shivir’ of Congress scheduled in Udaipur of Rajasthan from Friday, as many as 14 senior leaders of Gujarat Congress arrived in the city on Thursday evening for the session where top leaders of the grand old party will brainstorm ahead of the elections.

According to Congress officials, 14 senior leaders of Gujarat Congress including Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor, Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva, MP Shaktisinh Gohil, MP Amee Yajnik, MP Naran Rathva, former GPCC presidents Bharatsinh Solanki and Arjun Modhwadia, former LOP Paresh Dhanani, MLA Mohansinh Rathva, former Gujarat Mahila Congress president Sonal Patel, former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria.

“14 Gujarat Congress senior leaders have already reached Udaipur for the Chintan Shivir. The camp will focus on the roadmap for the 2024 General elections and various proposals ,” said Manish Doshi, spokesperson, GPCC.