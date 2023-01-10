scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Ahmedabad: 14 police staff absent for long periods suspended

According to deputy superintendent of police at the Ahmedabad (Rural) District police headquarter, Megha Tewar, the list had 11 constables and Lok Rakshak Dal jawans who had been absent from duty for “one-and-a-half years or so”.

There was one constable who was absent for three months. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Ahmedabad: 14 police staff absent for long periods suspended
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ahmedabad (Rural) District Superintendent of Police Amit Vasava on Monday suspended 14 police staff of Ahmedabad Rural who were absent for long periods.

According to deputy superintendent of police at the Ahmedabad (Rural) District police headquarter, Megha Tewar, the list had 11 constables and Lok Rakshak Dal jawans who had been absent from duty for “one-and-a-half years or so”.

More from Ahmedabad

“There was one constable who was absent for three months. Apart from these, one employee who maintained muster roll at the police station and one inspector, who have long record of non-attendance…,” said Tewar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 20:12 IST
Next Story

Merger, reshuffle of Haryana departments leaves CM Manohar Lal Khattar with 14 portfolios; Dy CM has seven

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close