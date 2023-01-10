Ahmedabad: 14 police staff absent for long periods suspended

Ahmedabad (Rural) District Superintendent of Police Amit Vasava on Monday suspended 14 police staff of Ahmedabad Rural who were absent for long periods.

According to deputy superintendent of police at the Ahmedabad (Rural) District police headquarter, Megha Tewar, the list had 11 constables and Lok Rakshak Dal jawans who had been absent from duty for “one-and-a-half years or so”.

“There was one constable who was absent for three months. Apart from these, one employee who maintained muster roll at the police station and one inspector, who have long record of non-attendance…,” said Tewar.