14 police personnel of rural Ahmedabad suspended for absenteeism

Ahmedabad District Superintendent of Police Amit Vasava suspended 14 police personnel Monday for their long periods of absenteeism.

According to Megha Tewar, Deputy Superintendent of Police at the Ahmedabad District Police Headquarters, the list has eleven constables and jawans of the Lok Rakshak Dal, an arm of the Gujarat Police, who had been absent from duty for “one and a half years or so”.

“There was one police constable who was absent for the last three months. Apart from these, one employee, who maintained the muster roll at the police station and one police inspector, who had long records of non-attendance, were also suspended,” said Tewar.