14 new Covid cases in NID; total 45

The National institute of Design (NID) recorded 14 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally of total infections in its Ahmedabad campus to 45.

Nearly 600 samples were collected from the campus on Monday by 10 health teams of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) of which 14 tested positive, including two supporting staff.

“The total positive cases reported stand at 45… After seven days — by Saturday, the AMC will decide whether to extend the micro-containment for the campus,” said AMC deputy health officer Dr Chirag Shah.

In a late night communication, the institute stated that the AMC conducted more than 700 tests since May 8 evening and 13 positive cases were reported today (Tuesday) with “no or mild symptoms”. At present, there are 37 active cases on the campus that include 35 students who have been quarantined, the communication stated.

On Monday, Bhavin Joshi, additional medical officer of health, AMC said, “A total of 31 Covid cases were reported in four days — all students… We declared the campus a containment zone Sunday and have recommended the authorities to not conduct in-person classes and arrange for food packets so that canteen gatherings are avoided. Of the 31 positive samples, 28 have been sent for whole genome sequencing.”

AMC health officials conducted a screening after 24 Covid cases were detected in the campus, the NID communication added. It stated, “Covid-appropriate guidelines and all protocols suggested by the AMC officials are being followed stringently. Only online academic sessions are being conducted with all offline classes being suspended till further notice. The institute is closely monitoring the situation in consultation with AMC officials and any developments will be updated in due course of time.”