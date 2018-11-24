14-month-old girl raped in Gujarat: No lawyer to defend accused

The 19-year-old migrant worker, who allegedly raped a 14-month-old child in Sabarkantha in September that triggered a spate of attacks on migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in various parts of the state, has sought legal aide to defend himself. However, nearly a month following the filing of the chargesheet and his request, no lawyer has come forward to represent the accused.

The special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) court on November 19 while adjourning the case said that no one wants to be engaged as a defence lawyer. Its order states that the court asked lawyers like “A M Malek, LA Kovadiya, R R Bhatt, M N Doshi and others to engage as defence side as legal advocate, but no one agreed to defend the accused. So, the matter is adjourned for appearance of advocate for defence side.”

The district police filed the chargesheet last month and on November 3, the accused was given a copy. On the same day, he had filed an application to provide the legal aide to defend himself.

Special Public Prosecutor in this case R N Pandya said that “the court has been trying to engage a lawyer to defend the accused. Since local advocates are not willing, there are chances of hiring a lawyer from outside the district. The procedure has to be followed.”

Pandya said that till Friday, not a single relative of the accused has come to meet him in jail. He said that the court recently asked the Himmatnagar jailor to write a letter to the parents of the accused to visit him.

On October 28, the accused had allegedly kidnapped and raped the girl near her grandfather’s tea stall. In less than a week after the incident, revenge attacks on migrant workers began with maximum number of cases reported from Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad. More than 70 separate FIRs were lodged against hundreds of accused which resulted into mass exodus of workers.