14 IAS officials transferred: Gujarat Govt appoints new heads for GEDA, DGVCL

The Gujarat government on Friday transferred 14 IAS officials and appointed new heads for Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) and Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL), Surat.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Shivani Goyal was appointed the Director, GEDA, relieving Saidingpuii Chhakchhuak, of the additional charge of the post. Goyal was one of the eight IAS official of 2018 batch who were promoted to senior time scale.

Utsav Gautam, of the 2018 batch, was appointed the Mission Director, National Urban Livelihood Mission at Gamdhinagar. Mamta Hirpara, was appointed the managing director of Gujarat State Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation Ltd, while Snehal Bhapkar was appointed the managing director of DGVCL.