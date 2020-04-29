14 cops in Ahmedabad recover, set to join duty: Commissioner

Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia informed that the police personnel who are under quarantine or in isolation ward, have been given the facility of app-based medication. (Rerpesentational) Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia informed that the police personnel who are under quarantine or in isolation ward, have been given the facility of app-based medication. (Rerpesentational)

As many as 14 police personnel who had tested positive for COVID-19, have recovered on Tuesday and are set to join duty again, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia said.

According to police, Constable Sandip Parmar attached with Kalupur police station, who was the first police personnel in Ahmedabad to be tested positive for the virus, returned from hospital and arrived at the police station on Tuesday, where he was warmly greeted by his colleagues and given a guard of honour.

In a video message, Bhatia said on Tuesday, “Fourteen police personnel who had tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted in hospital have managed to defeat the disease including the zero patient, Sandip Parmar. A total of 97 police personnel are still admitted in hospital after testing positive. Among them, 36 are from local police stations and the rest are from para military forces, state reserve police, traffic reserve brigade and home guard units. Over 500 police personnel and their family members, who are primary contacts of the positive patients are under home quarantine. Among the 500, majority are asymptomatic,” said Bhatia.

He also informed that the police personnel who are under quarantine or in isolation ward, have been given the facility of app-based medication.

“Ahmedabad police had initiated an SOS mobile application service, ‘Somchand Dosabhai app, for over 2,000 senior citizens so that they can directly connect to the medical experts. This facility has been extended to the police personnel as well who are under quarantine,” said Bhatia.

Taking a cue from Mizoram Police, the Ahmedabad police on Tuesday started the initiative of placing fruit and vegetable sellers along with their carts at a distance of 1 metre from each other, along the divider on the main road. The initiative was started by Ramol Police in four areas of Vastral in Ahmedabad on Tuesday where 160 vegetable sellers were placed.

