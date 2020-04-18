135 UK citizens flown from Ahmedabad to London

As per the officials of the British High Commission, the chartered flight services are for people who normally reside in the UK and their direct dependents. (Representational Photo) As per the officials of the British High Commission, the chartered flight services are for people who normally reside in the UK and their direct dependents. (Representational Photo)

A total of 135 British citizens stranded in different cities of Gujarat were flown to London from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Friday via a special chartered flight connecting from Hyderabad.

According to the British High Commission in India, this was the third flight which took off from the Ahmedabad airport in the past one week, to ferry British nationals who have been stuck in Gujarat due to the national lockdown.

“A total of 135 British nationals boarded the chartered flight from Ahmedabad airport on Friday, which took off around 10.30 pm. They had boarded the flight from Hyderabad in the afternoon,” said an official of British High Commission posted at the Ahmedabad International Airport.

Meanwhile, the British High Commission informed The Indian Express that five additional chartered flights will be arranged in the coming week for the remaining British citizens in Gujarat.

“Four direct chartered flights will directly fly from Ahmedabad airport to London on April 20, 22, 24 and 26, while the fifth flight connecting from Bangalore will take off from Ahmedabad airport on April 23,” added the official.

As per the officials of the British High Commission, the chartered flight services are for people who normally reside in the UK and their direct dependents. Some seats will also be reserved for those deemed vulnerable, officials added.

To book flights and register their details, British nationals may visit their government’s official web portal (https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/india).

“There will be 17 more charter flights next week to take British travellers back to the UK, besides the 21 flights announced previously. We are working round the clock to arrange additional flights from locations where we know large numbers are still stranded. We are extremely grateful for the support we are receiving from the Government of India and local authorities, said Jan Thompson, acting British High Commissioner to India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd