135 crore people could be saved from Covid due to Modi govt: Gujarat MP Devusinh Chauhan

Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Communication and Member of Parliament of Kheda constituency Devusinh Chauhan said that because of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, India was able to save its “135 crore” people despite having only one laboratory to test for coronavirus in the beginning of the pandemic.

Chauhan was speaking at Palanpur of Banaskantha on Monday as part of BJP’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra. “Districts such as Kheda Anand are usually referred as NRI districts so people over there ask me when will we get such a facility similar to that in America where you are airlifted to a hospital when met with an accident… I tell them what is the need for such a facility when these countries got tired out in the pandemic while India could protect its 135 crore people.”

“It’s not that we didn’t face financial loss or deaths but due to this government we have been saved as well. Vaccine is the only measure to save yourself from corona. Earlier, vaccines of cholera and malaria took 10 years to come… Imagine what would have happened if the vaccine for coronavirus pandemic came in 10 years… There was only one lab in Pune to check corona… We strengthened our infrastructure and not only saved our people but also assisted other countries (sic),” said Chauhan.

“After taking the blessings of Ambaji in the temple, I have arrived in the sacred land of north Gujarat. If you go to a mela (fair), usually there is a huge crowd, a short boy will have problem in watching the events… if the boy is helped by a tall person by putting him on his shoulders, then he can also watch the mela. Similarly for me to see further, you (public) and the senior leaders of the BJP have put me on their shoulders. What should I say about the work efficiency of PM Modi… you all must have seen him as the Chief Minister,” he added.

Praising Banaskantha for its ability to produce daily 85 lakh litres of milk, making it Asia’s largest dairy, Chauhan said, “This district is the biggest example of cooperation and when the PM opens a union ministry of cooperation, it is because of the hard work of people of Banaskantha (sic).”

Chauhan also praised PM Modi’s initiative of Jan Dhan bank account scheme and said, “We know that poor man doesn’t even step inside a bank… It was only due to the visionary leadership of PM Modi that banks reached households in India and managed to open accounts for over 40 crore people. If there is a government that can save Re 1 of people and make it into Rs 10, that is of PM Modi. Parts of Banaskantha that share border with Pakistan can run dry and turn into a dark zone like the Rann of Kutch… However, due to the hard work of farmers of Banaskantha and support of the government, today those parts are all green (sic),” said Chauhan.