1,333 new Covid cases: lowest daily surge in 11 weeks in Gujarat

Doctors helping patients with routine breathing exercises at post Covid Care ward at Dhanvantari hospital in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 1,333 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest daily surge in the state in 11 weeks since March 18, while 18 others succumbed to the infection.

As many as 452 patients are on ventilators as on June 2, compared to the nearly 800 patients who were on ventilators across the state in mid-May.

As pressure on hospitals eased across the state, four districts of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot reported nearly 60 per cent (750) of the day’s new cases. Most of the other smaller districts are reporting a decline to pre-second wave levels of late-March, except for Navsari, Kutch, Kheda, Junagadh and Bharuch.

Vaccination took a slight dip at 1.68 lakh doses on Wednesday, while the numbers were between 1.81 lakh and 2.09 lakh doses from May 24 to June 1. As many as 1.05 lakh doses were administered to the 18-44 age group in 10 jurisdictions of the state.

Over four months after vaccination opened for health workers in the state, Gujarat administered 3,509 first doses to this group on Wednesday.

Shops allowed to remain open till 6 pm

The state government on Wednesday eased daytime Covid-19 restrictions in 36 towns for all shops and shopping complexes for three more hours. From Friday shops can remain open till 6 pm.

Apart from allowing shops to remain open between 9 am to 6 pm in the 36 towns having a night curfew (between 9 pm to 6 am), the government also permitted home-deliveries from hotels and restaurants till 10 pm.

The night curfew in these urban centres stands extended by another week till June 11.

On Wednesday, the number of new Covid-19 cases being reported from the state stood at 1,333 which is far less compared to the peak of 14,500 cases during the second wave in April.

In these 36 cities, all schools and coaching centres, cinema theatres, gardens, gymnasium, swimming pools etc will continue to remain shut.

Religious places will continue to remain closed across the state.

The government continues to allow all the industries and private firms to remain functional with attendance of only 50 percent staff.

This includes even government offices and companies. Inter-state and inter district travel will continue to be permitted. Public bus transport have been allowed to operate with 50 percent passenger capacity.